By SAMANTHA PIDDE
The first person from Carroll County officially identified with COVID-19 is strongly urging people to be cautious about the spread of the coronavirus and self-quarantine if necessary.
Heidi Jones, 48, of Savanna, contracted the virus in early March when she and 38 other people took a ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland. The group out of Chicago left on March 6, arriving in Switzerland on March 7.
"And that was before there were any restrictions on travel," said Jones, during a Friday, April 3, telephone interview with the Savanna Times-Journal/Carroll County Mirror-Democrat.
Jones described Verbier as a cozy mountain town where they never expected to come in contact with the coronavirus.
"We thought we were safe," Jones said.
After the U.S. announced it was going to impose restrictions on travel, the group agreed to cut short the trip, eventually leaving Switzerland on March 15. Within a week of the group leaving, Swiss RTS radio reported a cluster of 60 infected people in Val de Bagnes in the canton of Valais, which includes Verbier.
On returning to the U.S., members of Jones' ski group were told to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. Heidi said her husband, Troy, has COPD and decided to check into a hotel room before she returned home.
"It could have been really bad for him," Jones said.
As an ER nurse, Jones was told she could check her temperature twice a day instead of self-quarantining, but she decided to stay isolated and remain home. Within two days of returning home from her trip, Jones said she began feeling very fatigued. The fatigue, which she said was quite unusual for herself, worsened over the next few days.
"After getting up (from resting) I would have to lay back down," Jones said.
Reaching out to others who had been on the trip, Jones learned that several other people, not from Carroll County, were feeling extremely fatigued. She said she has no way of knowing how many of the 39 people on the trip may have contracted COVID-19, but said it may be as many as 10. Several days later, Jones tested positive COVID-19.
The CDC and other sources list the main symptoms of coronavirus to be fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, Jones said she barely had these symptoms. While at times, she had a slight temperature, it was rarely high enough to be considered a true fever. She said it was not until after her throat was swabbed for the COVID-19 test that she started having a slight cough.
"If I took a deep breath, I had a little tickle cough," she said.
Jones said she is very grateful that she never got many of the respiratory issues that some victims have experienced. At most, she says, she still gets "a little winded" when she is over-excited.
"Thank God for that," Jones said.
At press time, Jones was still awaiting her most recent test results, hoping for a negative result. While she anticipates it will be days before she receives her results, she said Sunday, April 5, that her contact from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told her she was released from her quarantine as of April 1 and her case is considered closed. This is due to the fact that CDC standards for release are 72 hours after no fever (without fever-reducing medicine) or symptoms. She has been symptom-free for more than a week.
However, Jones said her husband still plans to wait a few more days before returning to their home.
"Nobody really knows how long it can stay in the air and our stuff," said Jones. “We are still finding out new things about this virus day to day. The unknown is so scary."
Jones said she knows she is very lucky with her relatively mild symptoms and that it could have been much worse. She cautions others to be cautious and to stay at home whenever possible during this pandemic.