Come celebrate Savanna’s Shadfly Festival and commemorate 9-1-1 from 12-6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11, at Marquette Park.
Festivities begin with a 10 a.m. line-up at the former Shopko parking lot followed by the 11 a.m. parade.
Following the parade, a series of fun activities will take place at Marquette Park:
•Music by Swanny Connect, 12-2 p.m.
•Mr. Bubbles 1-3 p.m.
•Music by Brooke Byam and The People 3-6 p.m.
•Bouncy Houses by Midwest Activity Productions
•Bingo—we still need volunteers to make this happen.
There also will be a variety of food vendors:
•The Great River Outreach will sell tacos and nachos
•Megan's Marvelous Treats will have pies, cookies, and treats
•West Carroll All Sports Boosters will present pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs
•Savanna Rotary will sell cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn
•Savanna Lions Club will give away strawberry shortcake
•Savanna Children's Fund is having a bake sale
•Savanna Boosters will have pop and water
In addition, there will be craft vendors:
•Sara Lou Designs will have Bono Chic Jewelry.
•Sander and Son Novelties will have jewelry and seasonal items.
A Beer Garden is sponsored by the Savanna Rotary, kayaks are sponsored by cSavanna Adventures, and the bandstand is sponsored by JC Carey Motors.