Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season on Saturday, May 15, with its Summer Kick Off Party featuring TLP food, drink tents, games and concerts.
Johnny Russler and the Beach Bums will be playing the music of Jimmy Buffet starting at 2 p.m. and The Sounds of Summer will close out the day with a Beach Boys Tribute beginning at 7 p.m.
Throughout the day, food tents, outdoor bars and concessions, and games for all ages will be the fare. Hot dogs, hamburgers, panini sandwiches, drinks and chips will be available for purchase from noon until 6 p.m. and the TLP bars will be open from noon through the end of the evening concert.
From 1-3 p.m., TLP staff will host tours of the facility. There will be a bags tournament beginning at 2 p.m. for youth and 4:30 p.m. for adults.
"We are excited to be opening our doors for our 60th anniversary, even if we have to begin outside," said TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski. "It's been a long year without anything going on at TLP and we're looking forward to this summer's events at the playhouse."
Concerts will continue throughout the next weeks with A Tribute to Buddy Holly Featuring Zachary Stevenson and the Oh Boys! at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The Buddy Holly Concert is a dynamite two-act show featuring such hits as "That'll Be the Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy" and "Rave On."
“The Oh Boys features TLP alum Kieran McCabe on the drums,” said Danielowski. “You'll remember Keiran from TLP's Evita, Scapino, Rock of Ages, and Million Dollar Quartet.”
On Saturday, May 29, TLP will feature 52nd Street, a popular band from the Chicago area.
“52nd Street — playing the music of Billy Joel — is a full concert show featuring an eight-piece band of some of the most talented musicians in the region,” said Danielowski. “The show is packed with hits from start to finish. With baby grand at center stage and an energetic performance from the supporting cast, 52nd Street is a show that you won't want to miss!”
Tickets for all concerts are $25 ($20 for TLP subscribers). A Family Pack is available for $60. A ticket for either Johnny Russler or Sounds of Summer will get you into the concert area for the entire day, including the Kick Off Party and both concerts. TLP's May concerts are being held outside due to Covid restrictions. The outdoor concerts will be held in The Barn parking lot. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.
The Summer Mainstage Season will delay opening until June 17 with “Pippin.” The summer continues with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Robber Bridegroom,” and “Ain't Misbehavin'.”
In September, TLP will bring “The Buddy Holly Story” to the stage. The Buddy Holly Story is not included in the basic subscription price of $119. Subscription holders may add Buddy at the subscription price of $20.
TLP has moved “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” to October and the world premiere of “What a Wonderful World” to perform at Christmas.
"Since this is a Christmas show," said Paul Stancato, TLP Artistic Director, "moving it to the Christmas slot seemed the appropriate thing to do so we could give this production the full TLP treatment!"
A “Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” is still a part of the Summer Subscription Series.
Subscription tickets to see all six summer productions are available for $119. You can add The Buddy Holly Story to your subscription for an additional $20. Individual tickets for all shows, including What a Wonderful World, are also on sale. Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students and children. Subscriptions or individual tickets may be purchased online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
As plans for the summer continue, additional concerts, youth productions and special events will be announced and can be seen online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org as well as details of TLP's Covid protocols.