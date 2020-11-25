The Savanna Historical Society is holding its 10th annual Festival of Trees Nov. 27-Dec. 13 at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St.
There will be no in-person visits to the museum to view the trees at this time due to the new restrictions announced by Gov. Pritzker.
“The Savanna Historical Society enjoys the outstanding love and support of the community and dozens of area sponsors who put and decorate trees and contribute raffle and silent auction items,” said Juliene McCormick festival chairman. “It has become a wonderful holiday tradition in downtown Savanna.”
There will be approximately 45 trees and displays to view, sponsored by local businesses, organizations, school, church and individuals.
Each display will offer a raffle item. At the end of the festival, winning names are drawn from each gift bag. Winners will be called Dec. 13.
New this year, people may attend the festival and bid on silent auction virtually by going to http://www.savannamuseum.org. The new website will be open Friday, Nov. 27.
Videos will show each beautifully decorated tree individually along with Christmas music.
People may vote for Best Tree in each category — full size, tabletop and creative tree. Votes are counted and winners are announced at the end of the festival. Ribbons are awarded and winners published.
On the same website see “Community Conversations,” a collection of stories and how people in the area are managing during the pandemic.
Told in video, photos and by written stories by area residents, businesses and schools. An exhibit is under development in 2021.
“The Savanna Historical Society/Savanna Museum and Cultural Center thanks everyone for their outstanding community support,” McCormick said.