The West Carroll School District is "recommending," but will not be requiring, masks in its schools following discussions at two school board meetings last week.
The subject of mandated masking was a key topic during the West Carroll School Board’s Wednesday, Feb. 16, meeting. School district residents Kiann Houzenga and Joanne Guzik spoke against the mask mandate.
Houzenga said she believes masks are not for children and do not help them, adding that masks can cause health issues. Guzik pointed out that at that time, 600 school districts in Illinois had masks optional.
Board President Fred Tipton assured both residents that the board was listening, but had been advised not to comment at that time. Supt. Julie Katzenberger said the district also had received emails from people in the community regarding masking.
Later in the meeting, Katzenberger read excerpts from a letter sent from West Carroll’s four school nurses, asking the board to seriously consider its decision regarding masking. The letter said the nurses’ number one concern is keeping students and staff healthy.
The letter continued that while most students do not seem to be bothered by masking, "students seem to be caught in the middle of no masking," with parents telling students not to wear masks and voicing concerns for mental health with masking.
Katzenberger said the nurses’ letter highlighted concerns for the overall safety of students and staff who are immunocompromised, as well as concerns for staff getting Covid and not having substitutes to cover.
"If there is a large outbreak within any of our schools and our district is unmasked because parents prefer no masks, the parents will be first to blame the schools for not protecting their child from Covid," the letter said.
The nurses' letter called for a decision and consistency in how masking is handled. The letter reported that while most younger students had been wearing masks, many had been doing so incorrectly with their nose or mouth uncovered. The letter said only half of the middle school students were wearing masks and more than half of high school students were not wearing masks.
"All buildings need to be on the same page. Unless there is a medical provider documenting that the child can not wear a mask, then all students and staff should be masked," the letter said.
The nurses reported that some staff in the buildings have expressed concern for having students unmasked in their classrooms. The letter pointed out that West Carroll’s overall number of vaccinated or fully vaccinated staff and students is low, with a large number of unvaccinated staff and coaches doing weekly testing.
The letter said that whatever decision the school board made needed to be emphasized to the public "to help back the staff and nursing department on clear decisions,"
"Nurses are tired of being yelled at, threatened and treated poorly by parents," the nurses' letter read.
Tipton supported this sentiment, saying that anyone with complaints should bring them to the administration. He said nurses are simply doing their jobs as they are instructed by the district.
"We'd appreciate it if you wouldn't beat them up so bad and just bring it to the administration," Tipton said.
The board reached a consensus to postpone any decision until after the expected appellate court decision Thursday, Feb. 17, scheduling an emergency meeting for Friday, Feb. 18.
During the special meeting, the board approved a new Covid Mitigation Plan stating that "masks will be recommended, but not required."
"The District's goal is to keep students and staff in a safe, in-person learning environment while keeping the focus on student learning," Katzenberger said in an email Friday night to West Carroll families and staff Friday.
Sick or Covid-positive individuals will not be allowed to attend school for the first five days after testing positive. The next five days, individuals will be required to wear a mask to return to school or receive remote learning.
West Carrp;; nurses will continue to identify, notify and quarantine symptomatic close contacts of Covid-positive individuals in order to slow the spread of Covid. If a close contact individual is up-to-date on their Covid vaccines or has had a confirmed Covid-19 test within the last 90 days, then that individual will not need to quarantine if asymptomatic.
"If an individual is identified as a close contact by any of the school nurses, the school rule will be for the close contact to wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of his/her last close contact with someone with COVID," Katzenberger wrote.
The Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules ruling does not affect transportation mandates issued at the federal level. Federal law still requires masks on school transportation.
As of Feb. 18, West Carroll had a total of nine active positive Covid cases. Katzenberger’s email said that if the district's Covid numbers increase significantly, the district may need to change its mitigation measures.