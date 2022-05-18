Fifty-seven members of the West Carroll High School Class of 2022 will participate in the school's 17th annual graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on the WCHS football field in Savanna.
The West Carroll High School Band, under the direction of Emily Bressler, will perform the processional, "Pomp and Circumstance," as well as the recessional at the end of the service.
Supt. Julie Katzenberger will give the welcome and WCHS Principal Joseph Hansen will introduce the speakers: valedictorian Ellanore Foltz, daughter of Pat and Keta Foltz, and salutatorian Alexis Law, daughter of Alfred and Melissa Law.
The West Carroll High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Denise Deter, will sing "Light of Clear Blue Morning."
Principal Hansen will present the WCHS Class of 2022 and Board of Education members will present diplomas to the graduating seniors.
Senior class officers are Emily Watkins, president; Nicholas Bork vice president; Aspen Eizenga, secretary; and Taylor Eissens, treasurer. Ellanore Foltz is an Illinois State Scholar.
A special pull-out graduation section is inside this week's Carroll County Mirror-Democrat and Savanna Times-Journal.
Members of the West Carroll High School Class of 2022 include:
Haley Bennett, MacKenzie Bentley, Elijah Bird, Kester Bohnhorst, Nicholas Bork, Mariana Cabrera, Dawson Carte, Cora Collins, Bryghton Dick, Paige Dick.
Taylor Eissens, Aspen Eizenga, Chris Fairless, Thomas Falk, Ellanore Foltz, Victor Goss, Olivia Grant, Chloe Grater, Cheyenne Griffeth, Colin Guenzler.
Tyvan Hartson, Dane Heidenreich, Kylie Hill, Laura Holm, Faith Hovious, Krystina Irvine, Thomas Johnson, Autumn Koster, Alexis Law, Natalie Limesand.
Erika Lindstrom, Ian McCombie, Josie McCombie, Skarlett McCutcheon, Kailie Parks, Brianna Preston, Amos Pritchard, Noel Randecker, Erika Rice, Timothy Roach.
Luca Salis, Degan Sedivy, Anthony Shaw, Raven Siegmeier, Ashton St. Ores-Knight, Gabriel Smith, Katlynn Stretton, Nathaniel Stephens, Richard Tostado, Nathan Veith.
Serenity Veradero, Emily Watkins, Hannah Wilkinson, Jaxon Wilson, Cameron Wisely, Grace Wulf, Geneva Zach.