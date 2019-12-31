The 13th annual Manny’s Shootout this month features a new twist — there will be separate basketball shootouts for boys and girls.
The three-game girls Shootout is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, at West Carroll High School while the boys Shootout featuring seven games will be played Saturday, Jan. 11, at West Carroll Middle School.
Manny’s Girls Shootout
Friday, Jan. 10, WCHS
1-Warren vs. Easton Valley, 4:30 p.m.
2-Pearl City vs. South Beloit, 6 p.m.
3-West Carroll vs. Fulton, 7:30 p.m.
Manny’s Boys Shootout
Saturday, Jan. 11, WCMS
1-Unity Christian vs. Warren, 10 a.m.
2-Freeport Aquin vs. Prince of Peace, 11:30 a.m.
3-Stockton vs. South Beloit, 1 p.m.
4-Scales Mound vs. Orangeville, 2:30 p.m.
5-Milledgeville vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 4 p.m.
6-West Carroll vs. Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.
7-Sterling Newman vs. Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.