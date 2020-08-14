Program gives help to renters hurt by Covid

A program offering $5,000 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) for Illinois renters impacted by Covid-19 is now available, as of Aug. 10.
WHAT: The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has announced the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) that may provide Illinois renters impacted by COVID-19 pandemic with rental assistance. The ERA program will provide Illinois renters impacted by COVID-19 $5,000 for back rent or prepay through December 2020, or until funds are exhausted.
For additional assistance in applying you may also call Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) at (309) 788-6311, toll free at (855) 788-6311 or contact IHDA's call center at (312) 883-2720, toll-free at (888) 252-1119.
WHERE: IHDA will accept applications' online only via era.ihda.org
TIMELINE: Applications for ERA will be accepted Aug. 10 through Aug. 21. The timeline is short and the portal is scheduled to be open only two weeks and may close early due to anticipated high volume.
DETAILS: Household income must be at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI).
Tenant must have an unpaid rent balance that began on or after March 1, 2020, due to loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance.
Applications will be submitted to IHDA and then selected by a third-party randomization service, not through first come, first served.
The tenant applies for assistance, but landlord participation is required as well by submitting additional required documentation for the tenant application.
Once an application is submitted, an email will be sent approving or denying the application within 2-3 weeks.
If approved, payment will be wired directly to the landlord within 10 business days, or 15-20 days if by paper check.
ASSISTANCE: If you need assistance applying, IHDA has partnered with agencies across the state, and here locally, people can contact GROWTH to help you or someone you may know at no cost. Services are available in English, Spanish and ASL.
For additional assistance in applying you may also call GROWTH at (309) 788-6311, or contact IHDA's call center at (312) 883-2720, toll-free at (888) 252-1119.
Assistance is available for free and offered for both English speaking and Spanish speaking individuals. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, please contact Navicore Solutions for free assistance at (877) 274-4309 (TTY).