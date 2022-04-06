ELIZABETH—Northwest Illinois residents and businesses are invited to participate in the recycling collection set for Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Elizabeth Community Building rear parking area just off U.S 20, at 330 N. West St., Elizabeth.
Several categories collected at the event include fees to cover a portion of recycling expense while some categories are free. No paint, no tires and no household hazardous waste items will be accepted.
A 70¢ per pound recycling fee is being charged for all small household, rechargeable and power unit batteries. These batteries will be weighed at the event to determine the recycling fee amount due. Large lead-acid batteries will be accepted for free.
Electronics with a screen of any kind will be collected for a $25 fee per item. This would include computer monitors/screens, laptops, and all types of televisions. Large household appliances will be accepted for $10 each and include refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, etc.
Paper shredding is also being offered with a $5 fee per participating household or business. Unfortunately, no magazines, no newspapers, no inserts and no paper clips or binder clips can be shredded.
Compact and large fluorescent bulbs will also be accepted with CFL and bulbs under five feet costing $1 each and larger fluorescent bulbs costing $2 each.
Free recycling categories include most small electronic items such as computer towers, VCRs, DVD players, printers, keyboards, mice, cables, phones, radios, copiers, cell phones and more. Small household appliances are also accepted at no charge including vacuums, coffee makers, toasters, small saws, drills, holiday lights, hair dryers and more.
Unwanted prescription medications will also be collected for free. No sharps will be accepted.
Small and large metal items are eligible for drop off for free including bicycles, swing sets, metal shelving, metal cabinets, lawn and garden tractors, lawn mowers, metal furniture, outdoor grills, and more.
The event has been organized by the Jo-Carroll Solid Waste Agency. For more information or questions, contact Mark Maidak at 815-718-0238 or mwmaidak@gmail.com.