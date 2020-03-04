Teams are registering for the Mount Carroll District Library's zany, fun Trivia Night to be held Saturday night, March 21, at Henry's Double K.
"It's a zany evening of fun and fundraising featuring local trivia questions, bonus games, team themes, a live auction, prizes...and did I mention fun?" said Laurel Bergren, president of the Mount Carroll District Library Board of Trustees.
"All monies raised will benefit the Mount Carroll District Library building rehabilitation and expansion fund," said Bergren.
Built in 1907 to serve the needs of 1,797 citizens of the Mount Carroll Township, the library has experienced a population increase of over 57 percent since then. Besides lack of space, accessibility and climate control, public expectations and programming requirements greatly exceed those of the early 1900s.
“The library is stepping up its fundraising activities because of construction grant opportunities that have opened up to libraries in the state,” said Bergren. “In order to receive grants, it is necessary to raise money locally to match potential outside funding.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for Trivia Night. Food and drink will be available for sale upstairs in the game room. The games begin at 7 p.m. at Henry's Double K.
The cost is $10 per person. Teams may be no larger than eight persons. Make your reservation early; tables are limited. Call the library at 815-244-1751 or visit mountcarrollpubliclibrary.org and click on the Trivia Night button.
"Don't miss this 'Once In the History of Mount Carroll' fun event,” said Bergren.