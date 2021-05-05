Cole Opera House in MC

This photograph and article appeared in the April 8, 1937, edition of the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat. The Cole Opera House in Mount Carroll was located on the site of the former Dr. E.M. Colli building kitty corner from the First Baptist Church, at the corner of Main Street and East Washington Street. — Editor
“Remember, you old timers, when this building, the old Cole Opera House, stood on the lot, just south of the Vernon Ackerman property on Main Street?
“Upstairs was the opera house, and skating rink, while the building also housed a blacksmith shop, a paint shop and woodworking establishment.
“Present Mayor W.W. Hartman maintained an automobile garage in the building and handled the Ford car, two Model T’s, which appear in the above picture. Mr. Hartman had his garage in the place from 1907 to 1917.
“During the school years 1907-08, while the present grade school was being built, the Cole Opera House building served as the temporary quarters of the pursuing of an education. Students, at one time, played basketball in the building.
“The building was torn down twenty years ago this coming summer.”