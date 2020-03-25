The Carroll County Courthouse closed for business Friday, March 20, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The closing was announced in a news release late Friday afternoo, from Sheriff Ryan Kloepping, saying it was in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order connected to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The statewide stay-at-home order took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
There is a plan in place to ensure that essential court cases and other essential business maters will be completed as necessary, the news release said.
“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide 24-hour service, with safety precautions in place that may change the way we respond,” Sheriff Kloepping said.
The sheriff’s office will not be eliminating any services and will be enforcing these orders as necessary.
“We ask that everyone do their best to comply with the stay-at-home order so that we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible,” Kloepping said.