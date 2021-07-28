Mount Carroll Church of God WCSC will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the church, 816 S. Clay St.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the church at 815-244-4453, Elizabeth Hartman at 815-244-9618, or sign-up online at redcrossblood.org.
“The WCSC is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said coordinator Hartman. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
The Red Cross said donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.