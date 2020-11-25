The Savanna Christmas Dinner committee is taking applications for families and senior citizens who live in Savanna and need a little extra help this holiday season.
The applicant will receive a food voucher for items to be picked up at Sullivan’s Foods in Savanna. There is one voucher per household.
An application may be picked up Friday, Dec 4 at Sullivan’s Foods, 217 Chicago Ave., Savanna. Applications must be returned to Linda Grissinger, 607 Chicago Ave., Savanna, no later than Saturday, Dec. 19.
Food vouchers will be distributed from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, behind the Savanna fire station. Proof of address is required; a piece of mail within the last 30 days.
For more information, call Savanna Christmas Dinner committee member Linda Grissinger at 815-273-3371.
Donations may also be sent to Linda Grissinger, 607 Chicago Ave., Savanna, Ill., 61074, or Savanna Times Journal, P.O. Box 218, Savanna, Ill., 61074.
Donors for this year’s Christmas dinner include: Kasbohm’s Custom Drilling, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (Metform) and Terry Dunk family.