Jeanne Schultz Angel, director of Learning Experiences & Historical Resources of Naper Settlement, will present Casting a Historic Vote: Suffrage for Women in Illinois, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Community House, 101 N. Main St., Mount Carroll.
The event sponsored by The Friends of the Mount Carroll District Library, NFP is free and open to the public.
Prior to 1920, women were denied the vote in a majority of elections in the United States. The struggle for enfranchisement began with the birth of our nation and was strategized differently in our local, state and federal elections.
Despite what people today believe to be a straightforward goal, the path to women's suffrage was infused with sexism and racism and triggered a fear of feminism whose roots are still seen today. While wealthy women advocates played a vital role in the suffrage movement, they were not the only ones seeking enfranchisement.
From attorney Ellen Martin, the first woman to vote in Illinois, to Ida B. Wells, a woman who did not let racism stop her voice, women's suffrage has been a battle hard-fought by a diverse group of activists in Illinois.
Angel is a non-profit administrator and museum professional with more than 24 years working within cultural institutions. She has been the executive director of three Chicagoland historical organizations.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology and a master’s degree in History from Illinois State University, Angel, an Illinois Humanities Road Scholar speaker, is endlessly curious and often surprised by Illinois history. She shares that joy of inquiry through her research and presentations and explores how the context of history remains relevant in understanding the events of today.
For more information, contact the Mount Carroll District Library at 815-244-1751.