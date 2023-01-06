By VAL GUNNARSSON
This is my open letter to the West Carroll Board of Education.
I have read the language being proposed by Mrs. Katzenberger for the advisory referendum. The proposed language is inappropriate to the advisory referendum process.
Here is Mrs. Katzenberger's language:
"Should the Board of Education of West Carroll Community Unit School District 314 renovate the West Carroll High School in Savanna, Illinois (originally built in 1957) by installing a new roof, floors, windows, ceilings, including asbestos abatement, HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, new gym and new stadium, and issue bonds in the amount of $14 million for the purpose of paying the costs thereof with a payback of $24.1 million over the next 24 years?"
An advisory referendum is not to be argumentative, but instead it must fairly state the question for the voters' opinions. The arguments either for or against the question should not be made in the referendum language but should instead be presented through public presentations made separately by those for and against in the days and weeks leading up to the vote.
The referendum itself must NOT argue either for or against the question. Mrs. Katzenberger's proposed language does not serve the referendum process.
The proposed language is full of argument:
1) Why state that the building was "originally built in 1957" unless to suggest that the building is too old?
2) Why present to the voters the idea that the Board has already determined that the building must have: a) a new roof; b) new floors; c) new windows; d) new ceilings; e) "asbestos abatement"; f) new HVAC; g) new electrical and plumbing systems; h) a new gym; and i) a new stadium if the truth is the Board itself has not determined those are all needed? Listing these undetermined allegations argues they are all true.
Is the building too old to keep? Who knows? That's for factual argument. Do all those alleged deficiencies exist, or not? Every floor? Every window? Every ceiling? Some say yes, some say no. Who knows at this point? These questions of fact are for arguments to be presented to the public as the vote approaches.
The question for the referendum should be stated in clear, simple and non-argumentative terms.
I'd suggest language more along these lines:
"Should the Board of Education of the West Carroll School District renovate the current high school building in Savanna if the Board finds the renovation can be accomplished at a cost equal to or less than . . . . ?"
The "equal to or less than" figure should be the maximum cost the Board is willing to pay.
I commend the School Board for seeking the public's opinion. But the final decision is for the Board and the Board only, and we should all respect their efforts to find solutions that will work both for today and for our future.
Val Gunnarsson
Savanna
Editor’s Note: Savanna Mayor Val Gunnarsson, Mount Carroll Mayor Carl Bates and Thomson Village President Tyler Vandendooren were asked by the West Carroll School Board to meet on the subject of "reorganization and closure" issues. They then met with West Carroll School Board member Jeff Woodside and at that meeting they requested ALL of the written material in possession of the Board that is relevant to the pending questions of reorganization and closure of school buildings.
“We will eliminate emotions, weak or baseless assertions, and opinions without foundation, and we will study the evidence that is worthy of consideration,” Gunnarsson said. “From that information we will make our written findings of fact and release them to the Board and the public through the media. The conclusions and policy decisions to be reached from those true facts are for the Board.”