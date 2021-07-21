Mount Carroll First Evangelical Lutheran Church is hosting its annual outdoor Sunday morning service at Timber Lake Resort at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
Come and enjoy all of your favorite Christmas carols and hear the Christmas Story.
Following the service, The Table will serve a lunch of brats and burgers with all the fixins’. The price is a free will offering, with the proceeds benefiting Bridges, which is a part of Great River Outreach.
At the service there will also be a giving tree for those who wish to purchase Christmas presents benefiting the residents of Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
The service and luncheon are held in a beautiful handicapped-accessible outdoor setting next to the lake with restrooms close by.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Mount Carroll First Lutheran at 301 S. Clay St. (Illinois 78).
Call the church office at 815-244-8044 for more information.