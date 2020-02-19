St. John the Baptist Knights of Columbus along with the Savanna Times Theater will present the Christian movie, “Overcomer,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The movie is free to the public. Popcorn and other refreshments are available for purchase.
“The movie is a powerful mix of faith, a twist of humor and a ton of heart,” said KC member John McConnel Jr. “Overcomer” follows the Kendricks brothers’ previous features “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and the number one box office hit, “War Room.”
In “Overcomer,” life changes overnight for basketball coach John Harrison and the high school where he and his wife teach when they learn the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. Uncertainty swirls as hundreds of families depart, leaving John fearful for the future of his family and his team. Forced to coach a sport he doesn't even like, John is inspired by an unexpected friendship and an unlikely athlete pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. With newfound resolve and the support of the community, Hannah and her coach challenge the impossible in the biggest race of her life.
“This movie is a great one to bring your children to,” said McConnel. “Bring the grandparents as well as this movie is guaranteed to move your heart and bring joy into your day.
Added McConnel, “The Knights want to express their gratitude to the owners of the Savanna Times Theater for working with us in this monthly ministry. The movie theater is literally historical to Savanna and is a beautiful old-time theater which is becoming more rare each year. Come out and enjoy movies at very reasonable prices and experience movies before the expensive, crowded, modern day movie theaters existed.”
Next month, Saturday, March 21, the Savanna Knights of Columbus will present “The Passion of the Christ,” Mel Gibson's epic production of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in extremely realistic terms.