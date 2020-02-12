To help teams get ready for the upcoming Relay season, the annual Cancer "Relay for Life Kick-Off" has been set for Sunday, March 1.
"Fishing For a Cure" is this year's theme and the event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Manny's Pizza in Savanna, featuring a pizza/taco buffet for $8 per person.
Denise MacLaren from the American Cancer Society will be speaking on what the organization does in the fight against cancer. "No Worries" will provide music and a dessert/craft silent auction will end the evening.
“This Kick-Off is for everyone from Carroll or Jo Daviess County, whether you are a team member, a volunteer, a cancer survivor, or someone who is new to the Relay and wants to get more information or get involved for the first time,” said Bev Lundquist, a Relay for Life Committee member. “You are invited to attend the Kick-Off on March 1 and join us in our fight against cancer!”