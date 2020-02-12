Courthouse is secure facility with detector

The Carroll County Courthouse is now a secured facility during regular business hours, as of Monday morning Feb. 10.
The only public entrance will be on the west side of the courthouse, facing Main Street in downtown Mount Carroll. The courthouse is generally open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Everyone entering the courthouse during these hours will be required to pass through a security check point, including a metal detector,” said Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping.
Items such as weapons, cell phones, cameras, electronics, cannabis, food and drinks will not be allowed into the building, Sheriff Kloepping said.
“Please do not attempt to bring these items into the building,” the sheriff said. “Certain exceptions will be made when necessary.”
Sheriff Kloepping said this new procedure is important to ensure the safety of all the employees and anyone entering the Carroll County Courthouse.
The sheriff said changing the courthouse into a secured facility has been in the making for two years. This included remodeling in the front foyer of the courthouse, adding a second door in the front of the courthouse for an exit and adding extra security cameras.
Also, an additional bailiff has been hired to assist with checking people through the metal detector and there are plans to employ one more bailiff, according to Sheriff Kloepping.
After regular business hours, the sheriff’s office and jail can be accessed from the parking lot on the east side of the building.