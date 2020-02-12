Courthouse is secure facility with detector

Everyone entering the front door on the west side of the Carroll County Courthouse during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday must now go through a metal detector. The courthouse is now a secured facility as of Monday morning, Feb. 10. Courthouse employee Marcie Arno, chief managing officer of the Carroll County Probation Department, prepares to walk through detector under the watchful eyes of, from left, bailiff Brett Guenzler, Sheriff Ryan Kloepping and bailiff Doug Biller. After regular hours, the sheriff’s office and jail can be accessed from the courthouse’s east side.