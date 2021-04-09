By BOB WATSON
With just a handful of contested races throughout Carroll County, the voter turnout for the Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 6, was quite light.
The Carroll County Clerk’s office reported that 1,246 ballots out of 10,613 registered voters were cast for an 11.74 percent turnout.
There were no contested races in Mount Carroll and Savanna, with just one each in the villages of Chadwick, Milledgeville and Shannon along with one in Freedom Township.
Unofficial election results follow. Winners in contested races are noted.
Mount Carroll City
Mayor-Carl Bates, 105 votes; City Clerk-Lisa (Metz) Lewis, 111; Ward 1 Alderman-Jeffrey Elliott, 38; Ward 2 Alderman (full term), no candidate; Ward 2 Alderman (2-year unexpired term), Joseph Grim, 24; Ward 3 Alderman, Michael Risko Jr., 39.
Mount Carroll Township
Supervisor-Michelle Moshure, 115; Clerk-Robert Grimm, 118; Assessor-no candidate; Highway Commissioner-Jon Neuschwanger, 119; Trustees-Tina Libberton 101, Vernon Law 100, Ryan Bales 99, Kenneth Lego 96.
Mount Carroll
Public Library District
Trustees (full term)-Paula Watson 188, Marsha Foltz 187, Patrick Foltz 177. Trustee-unexpired 2-year term, no candidate.
Freedom Township
Supervisor-Jeremy Flikkema, 110; Clerk-Amy Johnson 105; Highway Commissioner-Ron “Joe” Myers, 102; Trustees-John Jirgenson 88 (winner), James Schrader 81 (winner), Robert Bradbury 65 (winner), Zachary Kloster 53 (winner), Randall Adolph 52, Gregory Gruhn 49, Lonny Nielsen 42.
Salem Township
Supervisor-Ellen Rahn, 27; Clerk-Kiann Houzenga, 26; Highway Commissioner-Mint Jilderda, 26; Trustees-Cody Carson 27, Pam Adolph 24, Denise Harridge 24, Dale Queckboerner 23.
Woodland Township
Supervisor-Dawn Rath, 44; Clerk-Keith Rath, 43; Highway Commissioner-no candidate; Trustees-Greg Turnbaugh 45, James McCarty 44, Kurt Rath 39.
Savanna City
Mayor-Chris Lain, 159; City Clerk-Betsy Kinder, 160; Ward 1 Alderman (full term)-Stephanie East, 48; Ward 1 Alderman (2-year unexpired term)-no candidate; Ward 2 Alderman-Jocelyn Boyd, 20; Ward 3 Alderman-Patrick Sanchez, 44; Ward 4 Alderman-Tevan Hartman, 36.
Savanna Township
Supervisor-Jo Carey, 171; Clerk-Marjorie Jackson, 170; Assessor-no candidate; Highway Commissioner-Bert Shaw, 173; Trustees-Ruth Carey 155, Jeffrey Law 147, Ned Doty 142, Luella Holmes 141.
Savanna Park District
Commissioner (full term)-Shawn Picolotti 152, Cassandra Wurster 130; Commissioner (4-year unexpired term)-Larry Melaas 172.
Savanna Public
Library District
Trustees-Wanda Long 169, Jo Carey 165, Anne Haliotis 150, Carol Gloor 138.
Washington Township
Supervisor-Julie Brigham, 18; Clerk-Christine McIntyre, 19; Highway Commissioner-Dennis Roberts, 19; Trustees-Edward Francke 18, Donald Shaw 16, Robert Canier 16.
West Carroll School District
Board members-District 1, Jeffrey Woodside, 70; District 3, no candidate; District 4 (2-year unexpired term), Gregory Stott, 63; District 5 (2-year unexpired term), no candidate; District 6, Fredrick Tipton, 36; District 7, no candidate.
Chadwick-Milledgeville
School District
Board members-Adam Drinkall 363, Bradley Smith 361, Sandra Baylor-Schmidt 359.
Eastland School District
Board members-Anthony Preston 229, Steven Snider 225.
Lanark
Mayor-Ken Viglietta, 68; City Clerk-Edward Stern, 2; Ward 1 Alderman-Haley Grim, 20; Ward 2 Alderman-Bradley Knutti, 22; Ward 3 Alderman-Lynn Collins, 31.
Chadwick
President-Kimberly Hinrichs 83 (winner), Terry Leif 31; Trustees-Robert Wyeth 87, Debra Burns 85, Marc Irvin 80.
Milledgeville
President-Galen Wirth 232 (winner), Ethan Horton 33; Trustees-Todd Ewers 250 (winner), Chad Schmidt 223 (winner), Trevor Fransene 193 (winner), Stephen Webster 41, Riley Horton 33.
Shannon
President-Bonnie Heckman Foust, 49; Trustees-Trent Robinson 53 (winner), Mike Alvey 47 (winner), Linda Stevens 46 (winner), Robert Rodriguez 38.
Thomson
President-no candidate; Trustees-Tyler Vandendooren 24.
Cherry Grove-
Shannon Township
Supervisor-Darrell Stitzel, 96; Clerk-Kristin Derby, 95; Assessor-no candidate; Highway Commissioner-Brian Koch, 97; Trustees-Steven Stoner 93, Rick Groen 89, Duane Janssen 82, Wilmer Jacobs 80.
Elkhorn Grove Township
Supervisor-Jennifer Dettman, 22; Clerk-Debra Judas, 23; Highway Commissioner-Ray Hutchison, 23; Trustees-Keith Wagenknecht 23, Mark Dettman 22, Charles Faulkner 22, Scott Thorngren 22.
Fairhaven Township
Supervisor-Janice Queckboerner, 109; Clerk-Connie Foster, 109; Highway Commissioner-Joseph Janssen, 118; Trustees-James Daehler 101, Dennis Plattenberger 94, Jim Foster 94, Steve Ebersole 89.
Rock Creek-Lima Township
Supervisor-Dan Sweitzer, 97; Clerk-Darla Burkholder, 93; Assessor-no candidate; Highway Commissioner-Jeff Miller, 99; Trustees-Brian Witt 96, Christopher Fink 88, Lonnie Prowant 88, James Ludwig 86.
Wysox Township
Supervisor-Steve Bazzell, 277; Clerk-Laurie Byvick, 278; Highway Commissioner-Ben Hayen, 279; Trustees-Steve Smith 256, Nathan Wiersema 252, Alan Deets 250, Greg LeFevre 232.
York Township
Supervisor-Edwin Balk, 58; Clerk-Todd Gengenbach, 55; Assessor-no candidate; Highway Commissioner-no candidate; Trustees-Bruce Badtke 58, Ryan Durward 58, Alice Halfman 56, Marvin Green 51.
Milledgeville Park District
Commissioner (full term)-Sara Thorngren 276, Emily Miller 267; Commissioner (unexpired 2-year term)-Kate Janssen 293.
Milledgeville Public Library
Trustees-Kelly Leddy 253, Laura Frederick 246.
Chadwick Public Library
Trustees-Laurel Allspaugh 106, Gary Imel 103, Rebecca Miller 93.