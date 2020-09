Mount Carroll’s fourth and final Car Cruise 2020 is scheduled for 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Car Cruise organizers are emphasizing that those attending the downtown event practice social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they will be handing out masks for those needing one. Car Cruises for 2021 include a special Mother’s Day Downtown Car Show on Sunday, May 9. Other 2021 Mount Carroll Car Cruise dates are June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.