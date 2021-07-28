A pair of tickets to the Chicago Bears/Green Bay Packers football game on Oct. 17 will go to whoever makes the highest pledge during the Great River Outreach radio-a-thon fundraiser set for 8-noon Saturday, Aug. 14.
The radio-a-thon will be broadcast live from Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., Savanna over WCCI 100.3 FM. Visitors are welcome to stop by in person and make a financial pledge or they can make a pledge by calling WCCI at 815-676-4545.
"We're really happy to have the support of WCCI," said Pastor Gary Panetta, a Great River Outreach board member. "And we are very happy to offer Bears’ tickets as well."
All financial contributions go to support the Great River Outreach's three ministries in downtown Savanna:
•Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., a new community center that offers a place to gather and to take classes in a variety of topics, from cooking to resume writing.
•Classy Closet, 415 Main St., which offers low-cost, high-quality clothing in a boutique atmosphere.
•The Table, 411 Main St., which is run by Freeport-based Golden Meals and offers low-cost lunches Mondays through Fridays.
"We've created a renaissance in downtown Savanna," said Pastor Bob Stark of First Lutheran Church of Mount Carroll, who is also a board member.
"We have renovated three buildings downtown based on volunteer labor,” added Pastor Stark. “We are opening opportunities for local people in need to connect with service providers such as Riverview, which helps with domestic violence situations, and with Sinnissippi, which helps folks with mental health and addiction issues.
“At Bridges we are providing an outlet for people's talents and abilities. We hope people will use this facility to share their talents — whether it's playing the guitar or sharing computer tips."
The WCCI/GRO Radio-A-Thon will give listeners a chance to learn more about ministries at the Great River Outreach. But it will also provide an opportunity to showcase other civic groups and social service organizations in the Savanna area so listeners can learn what those groups offer as well. Visitors who drop by Bridges on Main will be able to enjoy refreshments and live music as well.
"We want to make connections," said Matt Jones, GRO board president. "We want to help in bringing the different facets of the Savanna area together. We want to 'grow' relationships between people, and between social service organizations. We want to meet the needs of the people in Savanna, the surrounding towns and beyond Carroll County."
To learn more about the Great River Outreach, visit the group's website at www.greatriveroutreach.com. Donations may be made directly to the group on this page. Also check out the Great River Outreach on Facebook.