River Eagle- Chapter 5

By R JAY CASTRO
Easter morning sunrise was exceptionally spectacular. “He Has Risen” was shared with the Calvary Lutheran Church celebrating their sunrise service along Sabula's waterfront on River Street. A new day, perhaps a promise of the end of our dark past year.
Later that morning I met with Iron man Jack Holmes at the 1932 bridge girder resting at the south end of Savanna’s Marquette Park. We talked iron, for the cross upon which the River Eagle sculpture would rest, pulling the flag across the cross top.
I have completed welding class #102. The eagle sculpture is finished — “The Eagle Has Landed.” The clay head has been delivered to Harry & Karly Spell at their Art Casting of Illinois foundry in Oregon, where it will be cast in bronze. This is the same foundry that cast the Captain Lincoln, Black Hawk War sculpture, June 2018.
Last week I met with the Commissioners of the Savanna Park District where we selected a permanent location for the River Eagle sculpture. North end of Marquette Park, north of the boat dock on the river's gravel outcrop. The location will provide an excellent view both from the river and shore. This could perhaps be the beginning of Savanna's sculpture park.
During our meeting your commissioners brought up some key points:
•The sculpture base should be high enough with consideration of spring floods.
•Concrete construction should be strong enough to withstand strong current as well as debris damage such as collision with a floating tree trunk.
•Consider lighting, possibly solar.
•Benches for comfort as well as a surface for etched donor names.
The sculpture project thanks the generosity of Dubuque's Steel Mart Company and the Mihalakis Family for their donation of high-quality steel, at a fraction of cost. This was made possible through strong working relations of my welding instructor, Roger Hicks.
Our account balance at the TBK Bank is at $1,200, down from $1,900. We have only bought tools and a fraction of the steel cost. The bronze eagle head will cost $400-$600.
With your help, it is possible to meet our anticipated dedication date of Father's Day Weekend June 19-20, and Savanna's Hometown gathering.
To meet this goal, the following items remain to be completed: Concrete and site prep; crane for lifting the sculpture in place; lights; benches’ welding.
In talking with a Savanna alum, he would mention to his classmates a donation, which would be seen etched on the back of a bench along with other donors.
I should mention that the sculpture project has come this far with volunteer efforts of the steel plasma cutter, the iron workers, the artist, all of whom have donated their time and talent.
In closing, thank you for your help in coming this far. In chapter six, the closing chapter, I would hope to mention those who will be present at the dedication. Scott Anderson, Vice President: Business, Technology, Community Programs, at Highland College, was the POC for the sculpture project. The River Eagle could not have landed without his help. He is planning on attending.
Don't forget your Mother on Mother's Day!