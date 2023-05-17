A golf-fund-raiser for the Great River Outreach is planned for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Palisades Golf Course, 18280 Illinois 84, north of Savanna.
“For only $30, you get nine holes of golf, an egg carton of balls for the practice range, a pancake and sausage breakfast, pull cart or golf carts available, a chance at a hole-in-one prize (a $10,000 donation by JC Carey Motors), hole prizes and bragging rights, club house games and prizes,” said GRO member Pastor Gary Panetta.
Call 815-273-214 to register or email greatriveroutreach@gmail.com.
Participating sponsors include: Country Companies Insurance, Randy Johnston, Law Jones Funeral home, and Bridges of Carroll County.
Holes are sponsored by First Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll (Hole 1), Manny's Pizza (Hole 2), Savanna Thomson State Bank (Hole 3), The Answer Fitness (Hole 4), Dr. David Purlee, DDS (Hole 5), Sullivan's Foods (Hole 6), Citizens State Bank (Hole 7), Palisades Golf Course (Hole 8), JC Carey Motors (Hole-in-One 9) and Miner Insurance Agency (Bonus Hole).
All proceeds go to support local needs met by the Great River Outreach, a local Christian-based nonprofit group involving a number of local churches and service organizations. The Great River Outreach operates three ministries on Main Street in downtown Savanna:
•The Table, 411 Main St., provides free meals in partnership with Freeport-based Golden Meals.
•Classy Closet, 415 Main St., an up-scale re-sale shop located on 415 Main St.
•Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., a safe gathering place to learn, stretch and grow.