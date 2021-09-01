Clothing bargains in men's, women's, and kid's clothes will be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, at Classy Closet, 415 Main St., Savanna. Selected items are marked 25 percent off.
Classy Closet is one of the main fundraisers for the Great River Outreach.
Besides Classy Closet, the Great River Outreach ministry consists of The Table, 411 Main St., and Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., both in downtown Savanna.
The Table serves free lunches daily and accepts donations. Bridges of Carroll County is a community center that hosts Open Mics, cooking classes, and other fun events.
Learn more about the Great River Outreach by visiting greatriveroutreach.com or the Great River Outreach Facebook page.