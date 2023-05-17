THOMSON—The Thomson Depot Museum and the York/Thomson Alumni Association have partnered to sponsor events Friday and Saturday, May 26-27.
Musical Bingo will be held at Majestic Pines Friday, May 26, with registration at 6 p.m. followed by bingo at 6:30 p.m. Music from the 60s through the 80s will be featured, with door prizes and best costume awards for each decade. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Majestic Pines.
On Saturday, May 27, The Thomson Depot Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and events kick off with a bake sale, a new exhibit at the Museum Annex, and a model railroad train exhibit by Kevin Huggins. The Thomson Alumni Band is scheduled to perform at 10:30 a.m. and local musician Grant Stiles will be performing at 11 a.m.
A railroaders' coffee and discussion session is scheduled from 11 a.m.-noon and are welcome to attend.
The York Community Library features class pictures and yearbooks from York/Thomson High School and welcomes all visitors.
The Thomson Ambulance Association is holding a pork chop sandwich sale to benefit the Jill Iben Memorial Scholarship Fund from 11 a.m.-noon. Children's activities will be available.
The Alumni Association wraps up the weekend with its Alumni Banquet Saturday night with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner to follow at 6 p.m.