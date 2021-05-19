The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center will hold a grand reopening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, featuring a full display of all exhibits.
Thanks to generous donations, the museum has undergone extensive changes in interior construction on all three floors. Volunteers supplied much of the labor for the renovations. It will be the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that visitors can see the changes plus have access to all of the exhibits.
Besides exploring the established Gallery of Civil War Soldiers (over 100), the large model railroad set-up, and the Wayne King room, visitors can experience two new exhibits.
One is the story of Helen Scott Hays, Carroll County’s own Florence Nightingale, her life and achievements in the field of nursing. World War I veterans of Carroll County will also be remembered and honored.
The second new exhibit is the “Tales of Savanna” room, where stories will be told and items from Savanna’s rich past can be viewed and enjoyed. If you have a story to share via video or in person, contact Marc at 815-656-1276.
For the first time, exhibits will be enhanced through the use of special video presentations, music, interactive activities, and live storytellers.
Admission to the Savanna Museum is free, however, donations are greatly appreciated.
Beginning Sunday, May 30, the museum in downtown Savanna will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. through Labor Day. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
For more information, call at 815-275-1958.