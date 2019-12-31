Winter concerts

Chad Elliott, a composer, songwriter, record producer and audio engineer, will be performing from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, during the Music on Main Winter Concert Series at Riverview Antiques/Tina’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Mount Carroll.

Performers have been announced for the 2020 Winter Concert Series at Music at 409 North Main in downtown Mount Carroll.

Concerts are scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday from mid-January through mid-March at Riverview Antiques/Tina’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

There is seating on the different levels, but those attending must be able to climb stairs as it is not handicapped accessible.

Musicians will be donating t heir time and talent, but a free-will collection will be taken with all money collected give to the performing act.

The 2020 performance schedule includes:

•Jan. 23—Hayley Miller.

•Jan. 30—Chad Elliott.

•Feb. 6—Dan Peart.

•Feb. 13—Finding Home.

•Feb. 20—No Worries.

•Feb. 27—Elizabeth Mary.

•March 5—Jacquie Miller with Riley Miller.

•March 12—Ardy Michaels.