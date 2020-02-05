ROCKFORD—A fundraising benefit is planned later this month for a former Mount Carroll resident who is battling serious health issues.
Jeremy Raab, 54, of Machesney Park, was diagnosed in February 2019 with NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis), brought on by fatty liver disease.
He is in stage 4 liver failure and stage 3 kidney failure, which has improved slightly from stage 4 a year ago. NASH is only curable with a liver transplant. Without a transplant, he would have just five to eight years to sustain life on his own.
A 1983 Mount Carroll High School graduate, Jeremy is the son of Tom and Mimi Raab of Mount Carroll. He served in the U.S. Air Force for five years as an armed forces radio and television broadcaster. He worked in the trucking industry for 23 years, but is now on long-term disability and unable to work. He and his wife Jan have been married 21 years.
A benefit is scheduled for 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the SM & SF Club, 1010 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford, with a spaghetti dinner served from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. There will be a 50/50 raffle, auction, music and entertainment. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Pamela Rockwood at 623-308-7980.
Donations in Jeremy’s name may be made to Northwest Bank of Rockford, 3106 N. Rockton, Ave., Rockford, IL 61103.