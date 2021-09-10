Stone House dedication

Mount Carroll Mayor Carl Bates, center, performs the official ribbon-cutting duties during the Stone House Memorial Park Celebration and Dedication Saturday morning, Sept. 4. The well-attended event included artisans showing history, games, food, and tours of the 1841 restored Stone House, also known as the Emmert House, which is the oldest surviving structure in Mount Carroll. Following remarks from Mayor Bates and Stone House volunteer Len Anderson, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, with participants, from left, Ald. Mike Risko, Len Anderson, Mayor Bates, and Stone House volunteers Nancy Gmitro, Linda Anderson and Chris Rogers.