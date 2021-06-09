The newly established Mount Carroll Community Foundation (MCCF) held its first Board of Directors meeting just nine years ago this month (April 2012) and has since grown to six different charitable funds totaling more than $300,000.
Each year endowment earnings from these assets are used to benefit the Mount Carroll, and the Community Impact Fund is one of these funds.
It provides grant money to Mount Carroll non-profit organizations to use for project needs that enhance the quality of life in the community served by MCCF.
This year $2,600 in grants will be awarded and each grant will be for a minimum of $250, and generally will not exceed $1,000. Applications are due on or before Wednesday, June 30.
Additionally, the Art Guild Endowment will be granting $700 to expand public awareness of the role that the arts play in our community. This application deadline is also June 30.
The Mount Carroll Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and uses their online grants application system. This allows MCCF applicants to complete, save, and submit their grant applications and final reports in one place and have ongoing access to them. Organizations interested in applying may go to the MCCF web page at www.mtcarrollfoundation.org and click on GET A GRANT.
“We strive to strengthen local non-profit organizations by awarding grants for worthy projects and appreciate the outstanding community support in assisting us make Mount Carroll a better place to live,” the MCCF Board of Directors said. “If you would like to help our funds continue to grow, make a gift to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation and note "Community Impact Fund" or "Art Guild Endowment" on the check memo line.”
Gifts can be mailed to Mount Carroll Community Foundation, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, IL 61053.
For questions about the application process or making a gift, call 844-550-4100 or email MountCarrollCF@QCCommunityFoundation.org.