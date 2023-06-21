Community House sold

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
After more than a century-and-a-half, one of Mount Carroll’s oldest buildings is returning to its original purpose when first constructed.
The City of Mount Carroll is selling the 163-year-old Community House, located at 101 N. Main St., to a local church.
Council members have been discussing for some time whether or not to keep the Community House, and recently approved having the property appraised.
During the Tuesday, June 13, Mount Carroll City Council meeting, Ald. Paul Kaczmarski emphasized the cost for utilities and other expenses the city pays for the building that sits empty much of time.
The current city budget estimates the total cost to keep and maintain the Community House at $8,400 annually.
Council members unanimously approved a resolution June 13 to sell the Community House as surplus property, at 80 percent of its appraised value and accepted a bid of $25,600 from Living Water Fellowship, a local church which has been in existence for just over decade.
"We are grateful to the city of Mount Carroll for accepting our offer to purchase the Community House building and our church fellowship is looking forward to being able to put it to good use," said Living Water Fellowship Pastor Rhett Simkins of Mount Carroll.
Simkins said the church started in 2012 with a few people meeting in his home on Wednesday nights to pray for the community.
Living Water Fellowship Mount Carroll now consists of 17 families, totaling about 75 people. The church is led by two co-pastors, James Trent and Simkins, who have each lived in Mount Carroll for more 25 years and consider the community their home town.
"For the last eight years we have called the Mount Carroll Community House our Sunday-morning home and we are delighted to have the opportunity to purchase it as the city moves forward with the construction of the new William Davis Community Center,” said Simkins.
“Now with the ability to use the space throughout the week, we hope to be able to expand our ministry within the community and possibly host events in the future.”
Purchase of the Community House by a church brings the building back full circle to its original purpose as a house of worship.
The one-story wooden frame building was erected in 1860, the cornerstone was laid July 5 of that year and the building was dedicated in November, according to information on the Illinois Genealogical website.
Information on the website said the Mount Carroll First Lutheran Church was organized in 1858 and this was its first building.
“The original cost of the building was $2,000,” the website said. “It was sold 16 years later from $1,500 to the Dunkard or German Baptists and has had a succession of tenants through the years.”
Information was unavailable as to when the building began being used as the Mount Carroll Community House.