AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be providing free income tax return preparation services during 2020 (2019 tax year) at the Carroll County Senior Services office, 306 N. Main St., Mount Carroll.
The office is still located in downtown Mount Carroll and has not relocated to its new building at the east edge of town.
Returns for low- and middle-income taxpayers will be prepared on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 10-April 15. Individuals must schedule an appointment; call 815-244-1800.
In order to prepare an accurate and complete tax return, be sure to have the following at the appointment:
Photo identification, Social Security cards for everyone on your return, all income-related documents, all expense-related documents, a check with your name printed on it for direct deposit, and a copy of your tax return from last year.
“Our Tax-Aide volunteers are able to prepare most tax returns, but the program does have some limitations making a return out of scope,” said Sandra Aude, local coordinator for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. “If you have a more complicated return, call and we will be able to tell you if we can prepare your return or not.”
According to Aude, last year the Carroll County Tax-Aide volunteers helped 330 clients successfully file their federal and state tax returns.