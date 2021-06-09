River Eagle lands soon

By R JAY CASTRO
Don't look for the River Eagle to land on Father's Day weekend (June 20).
The Eagle's bronze head is still at the Oregon foundry until next week. The steel base has been welded to the girder cross, with Marv and Jack Holmes' expertise.
Big thanks to Kathy Holmes for pointing out the hole in the eagle's butt and the needed piece in the front shoulders. Sometimes another artist's eye is needed!
Jack was a Navy Seabee. Both brothers are career iron workers. Kathy, Marv’s wife, was the Savanna Art teacher. She gave me constructive critique I did not see, on the Eagle's construction.
This sculpture is turning into a Savanna alumni project. The community should be aware that none of the crew has seen any monetary benefit. I'm sure some of the parts of the project are costly, such as: the concrete, welding, transport of the girder, placing of the sculpture. There's also some sneaky stuff going in the community to complete the sculpture. I think the guilty parties may be Manny's and Lee Rockafellow!
This is how my town of Savanna handles such projects. My Seal guys say, "Complete the mission," and that's what I'm seeing here.
Two years ago when Dave Engaldo, Marv and Jack Holmes, myself and the guys from Sabula met at Hawg Dawgs, where Jerry Gendrau bought the beer? We talked about saving and reusing parts of our Savanna/Sabula bridge history. Which has brought our communities together.
The River Eagle became the sculpture, then came the war with the virus.
A veteran is one who goes off to war to fight and die for his/her country. Some of us remember World War II,the Victory gardens, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq Afghanistan. The sacrifices on the homefront. Well, all of those sacrifices and hardships on foreign shores landed here at home.
The River Eagle acknowledges this new veteran of the homefront. Our first responders are our neighbors whether it's the workers at the hospital, the police/firemen store clerk or truck driver.
The wife and I work Red Cross across the country and like our first responder veterans, we can only offer HOPE!
That’s the name the River Eagle was given.
You may have noticed that Lee Rockefeller's crew have dug and poured the sculpture concrete base at the north end of Savanna’s Marquette Park, so we're on our way.
Your Park District rep, Bill Haas, and Rock's crew, all had an input on the location, size, height and position of the sculpture base. Consideration for floodwater, traffic, aesthetics was considered.
We have plans to erect the sculpture the next two weeks. We can always attach the Eagle head and the flag.
We are going to ask Mayor Lain if we can add the River Eagle dedication to the Savanna Fourth of July weekend. All the pieces should be in place by then.
Savanna has a great riverfront park. I don't think we share enough with our visitors all of what Savanna offers. I hope as an artist and Savanna-grown townie, the sculpture will have you "Come on down!"
See you soon. Don't forget your father on Father's Day!