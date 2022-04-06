The Savanna/West Carroll Alumni Banquet at Manny’s Pizza is being handled differently this year, organizers have announced.
A social gathering will be held Saturday, June 18. Formal individual invitations will not be sent to alumni nor class presidents. The invitation for the event will be sent via Facebook and the Savanna Times-Journal.
“We do ask, if possible, a class representative from any class. especially milestone years, could organize an RSVP chain for their class,” said Jess Ervin of Manny’s Pizza, where the alumni banquet will be held. “We prefer reservations per class, if possible.”
The June 18 event will start with an appetizer bar followed by an open house for alumni to mingle. The rest of the night will be an order on your own basis. Manny’s banquet room will open at 4 p.m. and the full appetizer bar will run from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. The price is $14 per person.
Ervin said it is most important to have RSVPs for seats and to ensure enough food is prepared for the appetizer bar.
If a class does not have a representative, individual reservations may be made and will be seated with their class or close to classes near their class.
Tables will be available for anyone to display alumni memorabilia. Alumni are responsible for bringing their own memorabilia that night and also taking it with them at the end of the evening.
Ervin said the choice for no formal invitations was made based upon the fact that in the most recent years, the return correspondence to the event was only about one-third of those sent out, addresses are not updated and individual class correspondence has dwindled as well.
There will be no live music at this year’s alumni banquet.
“We had been blessed for years and years to have the Road Runners perform and live music after that is hard to top,” said Ervin. “For now we will attempt to rearrange the entertainment portion to fit the event. We may need a couple of years to see how the event will flow again and to coordinate the best possible food, entertainment and of course alumni recognition. We would love an active coordinator for this if anyone would like to jump on board.”
Added Ervin, “Years ago the House Of Events did a great job of this, as well as Dallas Kosier most recently for us, but as years have past the event has changed due to a few factors: social correspondence has kept people in touch, address changes due to moving, change of name, deaths and becoming widowed are not forwarded on and a need for a collective alumni committee to coordinate all of this.”
She said Manny’s Pizza plans to make the event a successful memorable weekend for those who attend and will continue to revamp. Their goal is to have a successful event that first and foremost gives alumni the space and evening reserved solely for them to come together.
Savanna Indians T-shirts and hoodies will be available by June at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna.
“With the new alumni events going around all over Savanna this year the weekend of June 17-19, it looks like a promising reunion weekend for all,” said Ervin.