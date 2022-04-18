Vandalism impacts Shimer

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
As the Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) prepares to begin construction on Phase One of the long-awaited Shimer Square project in Mount Carroll, the organization also has to deal with an increase in vandalism on the former Shimer College campus.
GROWTH Construction Director Andrew Fisher confirmed last week that the organization hopes to begin construction on the first phase of its multi-phase, multi-million dollar late this summer.
Phase One plans include the rehabilitation of Sawyer House as well as Bennett and Hathaway halls. A total of 37 housing units are planned for this phase. Also planned this summer is the removal of the old power plant, which Fisher identified as a safety concern.
Phase Two, scheduled to begin at a later date, will include the creation of around 51 larger housing units in McKee, Hostetter and Dezendorf halls.
The Shimer Square project will be funded primarily through Illinois Historic Preservation Agency (IHPA) tax credits and Rebuild Illinois grant funds. While original plans anticipated construction of Phase One starting more than a year ago, Fisher said the project has been delayed by the state due to the pandemic and other factors. He said GROWTH also is dealing with increases in various construction costs from the past two years.
Fisher said he understands many people may not think any progress has been made on the Shimer Square project, but he explained a great deal of work has been done behind the scenes, with 1,000-plus page grant applications having been submitted. He said the state is currently reviewing the final paperwork for the first phase.
"There's a lot of battles behind the scene that you just don't see,” Fisher told the Mirror-Democrat last week. “And we plug away at it.”
Now another concern for GROWTH is potential cost increases related to the significant number of acts vandalism on the campus.
During a March 31 campus tour with Mount Carroll Police Chief Scott Marth and a Mirror-Democrat reporter, Fisher pointed out that every building on campus, except for the Sawyer house, has been vandalized.
"It's just a shame. We wish it wouldn't happen, because it's a beautiful place."
Throughout many of the vacant buildings, walls, doors and furniture have been damaged or outright destroyed. Broken glass, trash and various debris litter the floors of many buildings and many of the overhead light fixtures have been pulled down and the bulbs and rods shattered. All of the glass display cases in the library have been broken.
In McKee and Hostetter, all of the mirrors in the community room have been broken or vandalized with paint. Streaks of acrylic paint mark the hallway walls, some of it spelling out vulgar messages. Paintings that had been hanging on the walls have been taken down, with many of their frames broken.
Fisher and Chief Marth said there have been signs people in staying in some of the dorm building rooms, with beds made and other signs of life being found. In Howe Hall, someone sprayed the fire extinguisher in the front foyer. Every plate and dish that had been stored in the dining hall area of Howe Hall has been broken.
"You almost wish they would steal stuff to sell it than just tear stuff up," Fisher said, noting the vandalism also will impact the upcoming project's budget.
"It's not the end of the deal, but at the end of the day it's another $100,000-$150,000," Fisher said.
He explained that due to the use of historic tax credits, GROWTH has to follow many extra regulations and put a lot of things "back" how they were. GROWTH planned to reuse a lot of doors and furniture in the project that have now been damaged.
Plans for the community room at McKee and Hostetter included the old window design, along with the mirrors. Now these broken mirrors will need to be replaced.
"It would have been a lot cooler to leave the old mirrors," Fisher said.
In response to the vandalism, GROWTH and Mount Carroll Police are working together on extra security measures, including solar-power motion lights. Anyone witnessing anything suspicious at the campus is asked to report it to the police.