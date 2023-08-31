Program benefits veterans

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Carroll County Clerk Amy Buss wants citizens and businesses to be aware of two programs available through her office.
In July 2021, Buss's office began the Honor Rewards program through Fidlar Technologies (the office's vendor for land records). Fidlar offers the free Honors Rewards program service to various counties throughout the country.
Carroll County veterans can sign up online for the Honors Reward program at https://honorrewards.com/.
After selecting Carroll County, a veteran inputs their name, date of birth, address, military branch, years of service and other contact information. Findlar Technologies verifies this information and then participants will be sent a membership card.
Buss said 30-35 veterans are currently enrolled in the program, but she wants to get the word out to more veterans.
She said the Veterans Assistance Commission also helps by informing veterans of the program. Anyone who wants to sign up but does not have internet access can visit or call the county clerk’s office at 815-244-0221, for help enrolling.
Veterans enrolled in the program can then receive discounts from participating businesses, with each business setting the discount.
"It's whatever the business wants to do,” said Buss. “Whatever they want to sign up for.”
Buss is looking for more businesses to join the Honor Rewards program. When she started it two years ago, she mailed out 50 letters to area businesses, and recently she has mailed out nearly 40 letters to businesses. Ten businesses currently are participating in the program.
Buss is asking business owners interested in the program to call her office, return the form included in the letter she sent (if they received one) or sign up at https://honorrewards.com/ under the Business sign-up page. Participating businesses receive a small door sign proclaiming them an Honors Reward participant.
"To me it's very simple. Our veterans put their lives on the line," said Buss, explaining why she encourages businesses to sign up. "This is just a small service to our veterans that doesn't cost much to show our appreciation."
The Carroll County Clerk’s office also provides a free Property Fraud Alert Program through Fidlar. Anyone can sign up for the program in the office by calling the office or online at https://www.propertyfraudalert.com/select.
Once a person enrolls in the program, they receive an alert anytime anything is recorded in their name. In cases of fraud, Buss said this allows a person to be made aware right away.
"Anything recorded in your name, you get a notification," she said.
Buss knows the alert works, recalling a time when one of her employees accidentally put her name on a form as the owner instead of as the clerk and recorder). She immediately received an alert message.
She said anyone receiving an alert regarding something that seems in error or fraudulent should contact her office right away. Buss and her staff can then retrieve the document information and see where the problem occurred.
"If it's an error, then we can fix the error," said Buss. "But if it is fraud, at least they get a notification right away.”
Residents interested in either of these programs can find links to sign up on the county's website on the Clerk & Recorder webpage. Those signed up with the TextMyGov system also can type in Honor Rewards or Property Fraud Alert to receive a direct link.