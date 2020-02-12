The Mount Carroll District Library's Zany Fun Trivia Night will be held Saturday night, March 21, at Henry’s Double K.
“It's a fun, zany evening to benefit the Mount Carroll District Library building rehabilitation and expansion fund,” said Laurel Bergren, president of the Mount Carroll District Library Board of Trustees.
Added Bergren, “It’s an evening of fun and fundraising featuring local trivia questions, bonus games, team themes, a live auction, prizes....and did we mention fun?”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available for sale upstairs in the game room. The games begin at 7 p.m. at Henry's Double K.
The cost is $10 per person. Teams may be no larger than eight persons. Make your reservation early; tables are limited. Call the library at 815-244-1751 or visit mountcarrollpubliclibrary.org and click on the Trivia Night button.
“Don't miss this ‘Once In the History of Mount Carroll’ fun event,” said Bergren.