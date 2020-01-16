From left, Randy Remrey, Karen Davis, Amelia Simler, Alison Lawyer, Casey Lawyer, Heather Solomon, and Janice Oviatt stand in the new location of Just my Style, part of the newly remodeled Brick Street Visions location at 110 E. Market St. in downtown Mount Carroll. The Lawyers purchased the building in November from Randy and Carol Remrey and remodeled the former Noble’s Red & White grocery store to accommodate several businesses and a banquet room.