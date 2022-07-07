Davis Community Center ground-breaking

An official ground-breaking ceremony was held Monday night, July 4, at the site of Mount Carroll’s future William J. Davis Community Center, located just north and west of the West Carroll Middle School. The ceremony was coordinated by the City of Mount Carroll along with Russell Construction and Streamline Architects of the Quad Cities area. The work of filling in the large ravine with dirt is expected to begin very soon, followed by a period of six to eight weeks to allow for the dirt to settle before actual construction can begin. Participating in the ground-breaking ceremony are, from left, Ald. Mike Risko, William J. Davis Trust trustees Bob Watson and Mary Hutchison, Mayor Carl Bates, Ald. Nancy Bandemer, Ald. Joe Grim and Ald. Paul Kaczmarski. Not pictured: Davis Trust trustee Sheldon Frank.