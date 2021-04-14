The Mount Carroll of Chamber is once again sponsoring a project to beautify Mount Carroll.
Ten flower baskets were placed in the downtown area in 2018 and 14 more baskets were added in 2019.
This year the Chamber is adding eight more baskets for a total of 32 flower baskets.
Chamber Beautification Committee members will plant the baskets in mid-May. Donors are being sought for those who want to help support the project.
Each basket costs $70 for individuals or businesses to purchase.
Another option is to team up with friends/family/co-workers and split the cost of one basket.
All donors will be recognized.
Anyone interested in purchasing a basket or have any questions, contact Pam Sorg, chairman, Chamber Beautification Committee, at 815-244-9246, or email her at tpsorg@grics.net.
Donations payable to the Mount Carroll Chamber of Commerce may be sent to P.O. Box 107, Mount Carroll, IL 61053.
Contributions will be accepted until June 15.