The Carroll County Historical Society’s Miles Museum in Mount Carroll is hosting a display through June featuring sports memorabilia and other items from the collection of Floyd “Bud” Smith, who died recently. The museum is open 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday or by appointment by calling 815-493-2337. An open house for Flyin’ Floyd’s MCHS 1954 classmates is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
CCHS President Sue Appel holds a May 1950 photo from the Fairgrounds School, 2 ½ miles west of Mount Carroll. Bud is the tallest boy in the back, second from right, and lifelong friend Pete Derrickson is at far right.
Bob Watson Photo
