MILLEDGEVILLE—Following a one-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 69th Carroll County Fair begins a six-day run next week at Schell Park just east of Milledgeville.
Activities at the fairgrounds get underway with a Carroll County Meal Deal from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 4-H Exhibit building. The $5 meal, which includes hamburger, chips, bar, cookie and water, is sponsored by the Carroll County 4-H. The annual 4-H Fair will be held during the first days of the county fair.
A full week of judging activities begins Monday, Aug. 2, continuing through Saturday, Aug. 7, and grandstand events get underway Tuesday, Aug. 4, with shows every evening through Saturday.
The Illini State Truck Pullers with the Tri-County Pullers Mini Rods takes center stage Tuesday and the Badger State Tractor Pull is the featured entertainment Wednesday. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. both nights and grandstand admission is free.
Thursday night’s free grandstand event is Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, starting at 7 p.m.
“Ricochet,” a country music band from Oklahoma that rose to fame in the 1990s with songs such as “What Do I Know” and “Daddy’s Money” will be the featured grandstand entertainment at 8 p.m. Friday. Information on ticketed grandstand and track seating is available at the fair’s website at CarrollCountyFair.info. Opening for “Ricochet” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. is “Folk N’ Stages.”
The Demolition Derby closes the ticketed grandstand entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, preceded by the Power Wheel Kids Demo Derby from 6:30-7 p.m.
The carnival and midway attractions provided by the Wilson Family begins Tuesday, with the carnival wristband session from 5-9 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1-9 p.m. Carnival wristband sessions are from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 1-9 p.m. Saturday.
The Commercial Building, where concert and demolition tickets can be purchased, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1; noon-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2; and 1-8 p.m. during Fair Week.
While the grandstand events and midway activities are major portions of the fair, the livestock, farm produce, textiles, fine arts, culinary floriculture and other judged events that attract hundreds of local entries show off the talents of contestants.
Other Fair Week activities include Bingo, tractor parade, chainsaw carving, discovery farm for kids and adults, cake walks, children’s farm, power wheel bicycle races, bags tournament, ZOWA live wrestling, Ninja Farmer competition and a performance by Shelley’s Dance Studio.