Everyone has a story to tell and now you can learn how to tell you story at the Writer's Workshop from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., Savanna.
"This is an easy, beginner's workshop on how to tell your story," said Pastor Gary Panetta, a Great River Outreach board member, the organization sponsoring the event. "Most people have family memories that they want to right down. Or people may have memories of Savanna that want to tell. Or people may simply want to improve their abilities as storytellers. Whatever your ambition, the Writer's Workshop can give you beginner's tips on how to tell a story."
The workshop consists of writing a short, 500-word story. Those assembled offer a gentle, constructive critique of the story, Panetta said. The workshop is facilitated by Marc Smith, a Savanna resident and organizer of poetry slams in Chicago.
"It's so helpful to hear how other people approach their subjects," Panetta said. "We help each other develop ideas and get over writer's block. If you've ever wanted to learn how to be a better writer in a non-threatening atmosphere, this is the workshop for you."
The workshop is free.
Call Pastor Panetta at 815-590-1792 for more information.