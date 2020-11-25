Savanna Christmas Walk

The Savanna Chamber of Commerce has announced some changes to the annual Christmas Walk scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, due to the recent announcement by Gov. Pritzker’s on the updated Covid-19 restrictions.
There will be no wagon rides this year.
Participating businesses are requiring shoppers to wear masks when visiting stores. Santa will be at The Answer with treats for kids.
“Shop Small Weekend” will extend specials on Saturday, Nov. 28, to give customers the opportunity to shop local in smaller groups.
One of the highlights of the Walk each year is the silent auction. This year the Chamber has created a Virtual Silent Auction. Guests may check out and bid on items from their phones and computers.
Scan the flow code accompanying this article and it will take you directly to the items or visit http://savannachambercommerce.betterworld.org/auctions/savannas-christmas-walk-virtual.
The Silent Auction will run Nov. 23-Dec. 11. Items may be viewed in the window of the Savanna Times-Journal office, 315 Main St.
Unfortunately, there will be no cookies sale or bingo sheet this year.
The Savanna Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the window-decorating contest. This year’s theme is “Let’s Light Up Main Street.”
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 815-273-2722 or chamber@savannail.com.