William Davis, center, is pictured at an event in 1962. Davis, who died in 1967, established a trust that now is valued at more than $20 million, with the City of Mount Carroll set to receive 50 percent of it for a community center. The photograph was provided by former Mount Carroll resident Greg Petty of Denver, Colo. Also pictured are Greg’s great-grandfather, Charles “Coxie” Petty, and his mother Georgia Petty.