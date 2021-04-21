GRO expanding services

It’s time to roll up our sleeves. That’s the message of the Great River Outreach.
The umbrella group – which consists of local churches and social service groups – is looking for volunteers to help set up Savanna’s newest low-cost, high quality clothing store on Main Street.
Volunteers are needed 10 a.m.-noon each Tuesday at Classy Closet, 415 Main St. If you are able to volunteer, call Pastor Gary Panetta at 815-590-1792.
“Sorting and putting items in order are among the tasks that need doing,” said Panetta, a member of the Great River Outreach Board.
No special skills are needed, just a willingness to make a difference in the community. Come and stay for the full two hours or just part of the time. Everyone is welcome.
“We are aiming to open up Classy Closet in a few months, and we need volunteers to make this happen,” Panetta said. “We at GRO are dedicated to making sure local residents have access to high-quality, low-cost clothing right here in town. Kathy Moore and volunteers Dave and Kay Engaldo have done a superb job collecting a variety of women’s and men’s clothing. Classy Closet is shaping up to be a wonderful addition to the downtown.”
Classy Closet is part of the Great River Outreach Resource Center.
In addition to Classy Closet at 415 Main St., the Great River Outreach Resource Center consists of The Table (411 Main St.), and Bridges of Carroll County (417 Main St.)
In partnership with Freeport-based Golden Meals, The Table will offer free lunches. Bridges of Carroll County will serve as a venue for community gatherings, fun events, and classes in a variety of topics ranging from cooking to building job skills.
The Great River Resource Center also will be a venue where people in need can connect with service organizations who can help with everything from counseling to employment.
“As Parson Bob Stark says, the whole point of GRO is to help people build life-giving relationships,” Panetta said. “We want the Great River Outreach to be a place where people can make friends, find hope, and share their gifts and talents. We really want GRO to be what local people need it to be. We want the Great River Outreach Resource Center to belong to the people of this community. Thanks to efforts by the Engaldos, Parson Bob Stark of Mount Carroll’s Lutheran Church, and board President Matt Jones.”