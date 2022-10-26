West Carroll School Board members and district officials along with the public continue to discuss whether or not to keep open the high school building in Savanna.
A recent finance and facilities committee meeting involved a discussion of the condition of the high school building built in 1957 and the possibility of closing it. Board members Fred Tipton, Jeff Woodside and Greg Stott along with Supt. Julie Katzenberger and Director of Operations and Maintenance Joe Myers discussed the presence of asbestos, problems with the plumbing and the lack of sprinklers at the high school.
During the Wednesday, Oct. 19, West Carroll School Board meeting held at WCHS, board members and the public voiced opinions on keeping or closing the high school building.
Board President Tipton started off the Public Comments portion of the meeting by confirming that the district has "re-opened the going to two buildings" discussion and just how they "got here." He said that when the three communities consolidated into West Carroll in 2005, enrollment was approximately 1,400 students. Now, the district is down to approximately 850 students.
"The trend has not changed since we've consolidated," Tipton said. "We're losing students, we're losing population."
Tipton said the decision about the high school building has "nothing to do with one town or another town,” saying the district needs to look at the budget, income sources and what is best for the students.
Tipton noted this is not the time for old grievances and what happened in the past, saying, "We've got to deal with what we have today, we just do.”
He questioned if the district wants to put money into an extra building or if they should instead put money into classrooms, band and other programs.
"If we're not putting it into our kids, we're not being judicious with our money," Tipton said.
Board member Juliene McCormick asked many questions and concerns regarding several topics from the recent facilities committee meeting. Regarding the school building issues, McCormick said the district needs to have the staff, board and community working together. She said she is not aware of that happening and asked if that goes against ISBE guidelines.
McCormick said that as a board member, she has not yet been presented any research or information regarding the high school building and necessary repairs. She said she has been told by others that there are less expensive ways to fix galvanized piping than the ways discussed by the committee. She also questioned if maintenance at the high school had been "deferred" and if the board approved such a deferral.
McCormick added that some are taking the closing of the high school as a done deal, when nothing has been voted on. She explained that she recently toured the WCHS and when she pointed out a building issue, a staff member told he that they heard the building will be closed and that is why it has not been fixed.
She also asked questions about the WCMS track and the William Davis Community Center now under construction next to the middle school in Mount Carroll. She said that while it is wonderful to receive funds from the City of Mount Carroll for a new track along with having the community center next to the school, she wanted more transparency. She asked about maintaining the center, which Mount Carroll Mayor Carl Bates answered by saying the city will maintain it since it will be a city-owned building.
McCormick also questioned the decision to move the location of the track since it has not been brought to the full board for a vote.
With discussion opened to the public, Kathleen Gehant of Thomson questioned the process for closing the school building. Tipton said that by law, the district is required hold three town hall meetings on the matter, one in each town. No meetings have been scheduled at this point.
Gehant asked what would make the board change its mind closing the high school building. Tipton responded with "a gold mine," with Gehant confirming it is a money issue.
"That's how the world works," Tipton said
Gehant said she could speak emotionally for hours about why not to close the building, but said she understands these decisions cannot be made emotionally. She asked about school board district lines and Tipton said a map of the districts will be on the West Carroll website. Woodside noted he tries to represent West Carroll as a whole, saying he gets calls from everybody.
"I'm hoping people are reaching out to you," Gehant said.
Board member Morgan Murray emphasized that the board as a whole has not yet made a decision about closing a building, saying the board needs to collect the information and do it "objectively."
Gehant suggested the community could come together and find some of the money needed to keep the building open.
Former school board member Bev Kilpatrick spoke against keeping the high school open, pointing out it is not just about cost. She said she appreciates how painful the decision can be to close the school, but “to many people, it is an emotional issue instead of a rational issue.”
Kilpatrick said the question is not just cost, but if the building is in excess of the district's needs, suggesting that with declining enrollment, the district’s students can fit within two buildings.
"Should you really be spending more tax money on buildings you don't need?" asked Kilpatrick, adding that when the board makes its decision, it is important to represent the entire district.
Mike Risko said he echoed the sentiments of his wife, Bev Kilpatrick, agreeing that declining enrollment indicates three buildings are not needed.
Risko said it seems obvious the building to close is the oldest one that needs more maintenance. He touched on the fact that WCHS has asbestos, lead pipes, no sprinkler system and other issues. He said the district would save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in utilities and insurance costs.
"You don't need exhaustive studies,” Risko said. “Please make a decision and follow through in a timely manner.”
Later in the meeting, those in attendance were taken on an hour-long tour of the high school. Risko asked Supt. Katzenberger to show areas with asbestos and other issues. Others asked questions on where classes, such as shop would be held if the high school was closed. Katzenberger disconfirm there is an ag/shop space available in one of the other school buildings.
No action was taken on the high school building issue at the Oct. 19 meeting.