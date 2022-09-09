Savanna Knights of Columbus help food pantries

By JOHN MCCONNEL JR.
Recognizing a need to help families and individuals with the drastic increase in the costs of food, energy and other products and services, the Savanna Knights of Columbus have stepped up to help alleviate the less fortunate by supplying food to various organizations that serve Savanna and Carroll County.
The plan has been to grow a large amount of vegetables and harvest, clean and bag them, then deliver them fresh to four different food suppliers. This is being done throughout the growing season.
The West Carroll Food Pantry which serves the school district — and now has opened up to all the school districts in Carroll County and to participants in the First Step Program — is the primary distribution point for the Knights. They provide not only fresh vegetables grown on a local farm but also purchase milk, eggs and bread for these families.
They are open on the first and third Monday each month, excluding when a holiday interferes, then they are open the following Monday. Hours are 3:30-5 p.m.
If you have children in the school system you may register for this service by contacting Michelle Leigh at 815-821-2659. The West Carroll Food Pantry is located at the Methodist Church, 2100 Chicago Ave. in Savanna.
If you find it in your heart to help these families, please send them donations by check to West Carroll Food Pantry, care of Sally Marken 516 Iris St. Savanna, IL 61074. Please put Food Pantry in the memo of your check.
Savanna Community Food Pantry, which serves the western half of Carroll County, primarily receives Knights’ food deliveries on Tuesdays and when supplies are adequate on Thursdays as well. They are well-stocked in food from other sources as well.
This food antry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. They are located in the gray building across from the Dollar Store at 118 S. Fourth St. in Savanna.
To apply, please go in person during open hours on Tuesday and Thursdays. To donate food, please bring to Food Pantry about 8:30 a.m. or during open hours. Questions regarding applying or donations, please contact Barry Eady, director, at 815-273-4332.
The Table Restaurant/Golden Meals in Savanna have partnered together to provide lunches to seniors and handicapped individuals at no charge. They suggest a $3 donation for each lunch but it is not mandatory.
The Table also has a restaurant which serves the less fortunate Monday through Friday. Their mission is to feed people in need healthy meals and offer fellowship including craft making, cooking classes, and other activities. The Table is located at 411 Main St. in Savanna.
Those interested in volunteering to help the Knights are encouraged to contact John McConnel Jr. at 815-244-4005. We need harvesters, shoppers, and drivers. Requires about one to two hours once a week or once a month. We accept any help; you do not have to be Catholic or a Knight to volunteer.
If you are Catholic and a member of St. John The Baptist Church in Savanna you may join the Knights and participate in this and other compassionate ministries and good works.
Our Lord instructs us numerous times in the Bible to help the unfortunate, our neighbors and even our enemies. Feeding His children is about the best service one can give to God. We hope you will join us.
The Knights would like to thank those who have helped so far: Strawberry Fields (Mount Carroll) which donated several dozen plants, and Anne's Landscaping (Freeport) which also donated several dozen plants.
Additionally, McGinnis Farms and especially Neumiller Farms for their generous food donations. Last but not least, John McConnel Sr. who asked those celebrating his 90th birthday to bring food donations for the West Carroll Food Pantry.
The Knights actively involved at this time in this ministry include Michael Ikechukwu, Umbaldo Rucobo, Bob Haffey and John McConnel Jr.